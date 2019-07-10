|
On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Bryan Garrett (BG) quietly left us. He passed away far too young at the age of 36. Bryan had a way of connecting with all of those that crossed his path. He was a kind soul that put you at ease immediately. A special bond was created the moment you met him and was remembered long after he was gone. Bryan's infectious smile, out-going personality and warm heart was felt by all. Bryan's sense of humor was beyond compare.
Bryan was an avid Colts fan and Brady Hater. He loved his car, loved to hate on Trump and was vocal on any type of discrimination. He loved social media and was always first in line for the newest iPhone.
Bryan was blessed with a blended family and many who loved him. He is survived by his mother, Brenda Gauss, who will keep him close to her heart forever. His father Christopher (Angie) Garrett, and the father who raised him, Paul (Tammie) Mosser. He loved his siblings Travis, Josh, Tyler, and was happy his sister Julia married "a stand-up guy" Eric. Bryan left behind several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Niece and Nephew. He shared a special bond with his cousin Jessica as they were 3 weeks apart in age. Bryan was greeted at the gates of heaven by his Grandfather Roger, Grandmother Opal, Uncles Steve and Tony and his high school best friend Justin Donati. He will be sadly missed by his fur babies, Ducky and Sissy.
There will be no public memorial service. Remembering Bryan will be a lifelong event for all that loved him. Bryan's final resting place will be in the city he loved - Boston. Though Bryan passed of a heart attack, addiction was a lifelong struggle for him. Donations to A Better Life - Brianna's Hope, 115 E. Water St., Portland, IN 47371, in remembrance of Bryan are appreciated. Or if you prefer, in lieu of a donation, please be kind to someone; call a friend or relative you haven't reached out to recently; adopt a shelter pet that is lost or unloved; forgive someone. All acts of kindness are appreciated.
Published in The Star Press on July 10, 2019