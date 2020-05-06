|
Bryn Marlow
Muncie - Bryn Marlow, 60, passed away on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 of pancreatic cancer, something you and the next 19,999 people will most likely avoid. He wants to let on that it was the spectre of another Trump/Pence victory that did him in, but this is not entirely so.
Bryn was born on July 22, 1959 in the same hospital as Judy Garland and always considered northern Minnesota home. (Never mind he moved to Indiana when he was five and spent the rest of his life as a Hoosier. He often pined for snow).
A Wednesday's child, he was full of woe, yet his melancholy temperament was cross-woven with deep-seated joy and optimism. He sang and hummed incessantly. (Ask his co-workers). All his life he loved books and attracted them like a magnet, or maybe spawned them in secret the way the underside of a bed calves dustballs.
His face was common - people he'd never met before would swear they know him from somewhere, and wasn't his name Greg?
While in college he fell in love with a boy at a time and in a society that made few allowances for gay alliances. He chose to deny and repress his feelings. He married a woman. Their three sons were young when he came out to himself and others as a gay man.
Some saw his behavior as reprehensible; others as a brave choice for personal integrity. He paid a price for his decision: loss of family, friends, church, career.
He met and eventually married Dave Baker who survives him. These two men shared over 24 years of life Bryn was intelligent, disorganized, a perfectionist, naïve. together, happier than most clams. Dave's family separated then coalesced, and thereafter these two reveled in their role as grandparents.
He loved raising chickens; he wouldn't own a TV: he burst with potential but lacked the drive to channel it. He was creative, caring, sensitive and thoughtful. He enjoyed writing, clown, reading, the play of light and shadow. He disliked sports and politics, never developed much of an appreciation for music.
He leaves behind his husband; their children and grandchildren; his estranged sons, siblings and several people who called him friend.
Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Human Rights Campaign of Indiana at give.hrc.org; Muncie OUTreach c/o Unitarian Universalist Church, 4800 W. Bradford Drive, Muncie, IN, 47304; IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303; Department of Theatre and Dance, Arts and Communications Building (AC) 306, Ball State University, Muncie, IN 47306 or Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main Street, Muncie, IN 47305.
Published in The Star Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020