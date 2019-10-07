Services
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
Union Missionary Baptist Church
1100 N. Macedonia Ave.
View Map
Bryson Jiar Hammons

Bryson Jiar Hammons Obituary
Bryson Jiar Hammons

Muncie - Bryson Jiar Hammons was born on January 29, 1998 to Tashona Hammons and Curtis Leon Benning Muncie, IN. He departed this life on September 30, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Bryson graduated from Muncie Central where he was a member of JROTC and a student helper for Coach John Frank. His passion was playing video games, and attending movies with his family and Grandfather Van. Bryson leaves to cherish his memory his father Curtis leon Benning, grandparents Van Hammons, Virginia (Steven) Russell) and Rose Benning, Aunts, Toni (Russell) Kirtz. Anngel (Marcus) Williams, Tondra Lampkin, Crystal Lampkin, Eva, Cecile (Bobby)Allen and Shirley Ford. Uncles, Steven (Robynn) Russell Jr., Fredrick (Rosie)Foster, Vernell Honeycutt, Julius Williams, Danny Williams along with special friend Harvester Pryor Jr. and family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tashona Hammons, Grandparents, Curtis Benning Jr, AC (Emma) Foster, Alonzo (Jean) Lampkin, Van Williams, Uncle Jackie Foster, Willie Ervin Jr, Aunt Pearl Whitaker. Services held at Union Missionary Baptist Church 1100 N. Macedonia Ave. Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Viewing hours 10am -12pm. Service at 12:00PM Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service, Muncie, In.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 7, 2019
