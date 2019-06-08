|
|
Bulah M. Lloyd, 83, of Anderson, passed away on June 6, 2019 at St. Vincent Regional Hospital.
She was born on November 8, 1935, in Monticello, Kentucky, and resided most of her life in Anderson.
Bulah was a homemaker.
She was a member of Gloryland United Baptist Church of Muncie
Bulah is survived by her sons, Darrell (Mary) Lloyd and Jeff Lloyd; daughters, Tammy Craig and Cindy (Steve) Carter; siblings, Louise Dobbs, Herbert (Pat) Gregory, Max (Debbie) Gregory, and Margie (Douglas) Watson; grandchildren, Alan Lloyd, Steven Lloyd, Jeffrey Lloyd, Clinton Huffman, Casey Huffman, Tina Carter, Alex Carter, Taylor Craig, Caleb Lloyd, Dale Adcox, and Melissa Adcox; several nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Bonnie Gregory; husband, Glenn Lloyd; siblings, Irene Gregory, Bobby Gregory, Ralph Gregory, Onedia Smith, Paul Gregory and Winfred Gregory.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St. Anderson, IN.
Services will be Monday, June 10, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Bowman officiating.
Burial will take place at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. www.loosecares.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 8, 2019