Services
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bulah Lloyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bulah M. Lloyd


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bulah M. Lloyd Obituary
Bulah M. Lloyd, 83, of Anderson, passed away on June 6, 2019 at St. Vincent Regional Hospital.

She was born on November 8, 1935, in Monticello, Kentucky, and resided most of her life in Anderson.

Bulah was a homemaker.

She was a member of Gloryland United Baptist Church of Muncie

Bulah is survived by her sons, Darrell (Mary) Lloyd and Jeff Lloyd; daughters, Tammy Craig and Cindy (Steve) Carter; siblings, Louise Dobbs, Herbert (Pat) Gregory, Max (Debbie) Gregory, and Margie (Douglas) Watson; grandchildren, Alan Lloyd, Steven Lloyd, Jeffrey Lloyd, Clinton Huffman, Casey Huffman, Tina Carter, Alex Carter, Taylor Craig, Caleb Lloyd, Dale Adcox, and Melissa Adcox; several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeff and Bonnie Gregory; husband, Glenn Lloyd; siblings, Irene Gregory, Bobby Gregory, Ralph Gregory, Onedia Smith, Paul Gregory and Winfred Gregory.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St. Anderson, IN.

Services will be Monday, June 10, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Bowman officiating.

Burial will take place at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. www.loosecares.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now