Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Burnice Rainey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burnice Rainey


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Burnice Rainey Obituary
Burnice Rainey

Muncie - Burnice I. Rainey, 98, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019 at the Yorktown Manor Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born on June 8, 1921 in Muncie the daughter of Ora and Maude (Lykins) Sims.

Burnice attended Muncie city schools and later married the love of her life Lester E. Rainey, Sr. on March 20, 1937 and he preceded her in death on December 20, 2010. Mrs. Rainey became a homemaker and was a member of the Full Gospel Temple. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts and her dolls and making doll clothing. Burnice was known to be a fabulous cook specializing in beef and noodles and pies.

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Wright (husband-Donnie), Muncie and Sharon Schenck (husband-Ray), Middletown; thirteen grandchildren, Rick Rainey, Donald Rainey, Teresa Marsh, Joyce McCord, Jackie Dysert, Penny Fortson, Brenda Carter, Bob Bex, Jr., Kirk Bex, Vickie Thomas and Mike Schenck; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband of 73 years, Lester, she is preceded in death by one son, Lester Rainey, Jr.; one daughter, Phyllis Long; two grandchildren, Cheryl Holten and Steve Schenck; one great grandchild Brandon Rainey; her parents; three sisters and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now