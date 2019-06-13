|
Burnice Rainey
Muncie - Burnice I. Rainey, 98, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2019 at the Yorktown Manor Health Care Center following an extended illness. She was born on June 8, 1921 in Muncie the daughter of Ora and Maude (Lykins) Sims.
Burnice attended Muncie city schools and later married the love of her life Lester E. Rainey, Sr. on March 20, 1937 and he preceded her in death on December 20, 2010. Mrs. Rainey became a homemaker and was a member of the Full Gospel Temple. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts and her dolls and making doll clothing. Burnice was known to be a fabulous cook specializing in beef and noodles and pies.
Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Wright (husband-Donnie), Muncie and Sharon Schenck (husband-Ray), Middletown; thirteen grandchildren, Rick Rainey, Donald Rainey, Teresa Marsh, Joyce McCord, Jackie Dysert, Penny Fortson, Brenda Carter, Bob Bex, Jr., Kirk Bex, Vickie Thomas and Mike Schenck; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 73 years, Lester, she is preceded in death by one son, Lester Rainey, Jr.; one daughter, Phyllis Long; two grandchildren, Cheryl Holten and Steve Schenck; one great grandchild Brandon Rainey; her parents; three sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary from 12:00 P.M. until time of service.
Published in The Star Press on June 13, 2019