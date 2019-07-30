Services
Thomas Memorial Chapel
108 E Sherman St
Lynn, IN 47355
(765) 874-2406
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Memorial Chapel
108 E Sherman St
Lynn, IN 47355
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Memorial Chapel
108 E Sherman St
Lynn, IN 47355
Burnita F. Johnting


1930 - 2019
Burnita F. Johnting Obituary
Burnita F. Johnting

Winchester - Burnita F. Johnting, 89, of Winchester, IN, formerly of Lynn, IN passed away peacefully at her residence with family by her side, early Monday morning July 29, 2019. She was born March 6, 1930 in Winchester, IN the daughter of Wilber Earl and Deloris (Lester) Clements. She was a 1948 graduate of Lynn High School.

Burnita retired after working with her husband of 64 years, Ralph Johnting, Jr., on their family farm in Lynn, IN. She was a member of First Church of Christ in Lynn, IN, Winchester Bowling League, Rural Couples, Lynn Homemakers, Red Hat Society and Randolph County 4-H. She enjoyed spending her leisure time practicing her love of art by painting, crafts, camping, playing cards, but most of all spending time with her family. Everyone knew her as a very loving and caring person.

She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Mary Lou Berryhill (husband, Jerry) of Statesville, North Carolina and Jane Flesher (husband, Joel) of Ridgeville, IN; three grandchildren, Jenna De la Vega (husband, Armando), Jerrett Flesher and Jentry Flesher; one great grandchild, Cecilia De la Vega; four sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Ralph Johnting, Jr.; and a brother, Wilber Clements.

A service to celebrate Burnita's life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thomas Memorial Chapel of Lynn, IN. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery of Winchester, IN. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1st, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to First Church of Christ, 206 W. Church St. Lynn, IN, 47355 or Community Foundation, memo: Rural Randolph Cares, 120 W. Washington St. Winchester, IN 47394. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 30, 2019
Download Now