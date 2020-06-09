Byron K. Humbarger



Yorktown - Byron K. Humbarger, 85 went to his heavenly home on June 8, 2020 after an extended illness.



He was born December 18, 1934 in Randolph County. Byron was the son of Allen and Hazel Humbarger. He grew up in the Royerton/Muncie area. Byron graduated from Royerton High School in 1953. He was in ROTC program at Ball State Teachers College. He worked at Knapp Supply and Chevrolet in Muncie. Also farmed with family members in the Royerton area.



Byron moved to Florida and lived there for 36 years where he was employed in the agricultural industry. He returned to Muncie in 2001 where he resided at Pilgrim Place in Yorktown, IN.



Byron was a member of the Gathering Church where he attended with his niece, Beverly Huyck and her husband Rich.



Byron enjoyed walking, putting Jigsaw puzzles together and liked to frame them as gifts. He was a very competitive euchre player and enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles. He was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and enjoyed watching all sports.



Survivors include his four daughters Vivian Cox Muncie, IN, Evelyn Duncan Ormond Beach, FL, Nancy Krenk, husband Dave, Florence, KY, and Glenda Howell, Chicago, IL and brother Ross Humbarger, Fairborn, OH, grandchildren Ashley Cox, Chicago, IL, Travis Duncan, Colorado Springs, CO, Angie Duncan, husband James Mills, Castle Rock, CO, Christian Krenk, wife Talitha, Carmel, IN, Kevin Krenk, Chicago, IL and Corbin Krenk, Huntsville, AL and great grandchildren Natalie Duncan, Alex, TJ and Broady Mills.



Byron is preceded in death by his parents Allen and Hazel Humbarger, sisters Miriam Streich, Emogene Smith, Eleanor Hotmire, Rachel Hotmire and brother Rex Humbarger.



Joshua Brandt officiated the graveside service for immediate family at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery.









