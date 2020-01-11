|
Camellia S. Faircloth
Selma - Camellia S. Faircloth, 50, passed away unexpectedly on January 1, 2020, while on the beach at Sanibel Island, Florida. She was born on March 13, 1969 in Elkins, West Virginia, where she lived for several years until she moved to Yorktown, Indiana.
Camellia graduated from Yorktown High School in 1987, where she was a cheerleader and was on the swim team. Following graduation, she attended and secured her Associates Degree from Indiana Business College and then embarked upon a career as a Legal Assistant. Twenty-one years ago, she then began her most-loved occupation as a stay at home Mom caring for her children, Ashland, Ian and stepson, Zach. She was the center and friend to all of her children's friends and immersed herself into all of the activities they were involved in at the Selma/Wapahani Schools. She thoroughly enjoyed following her son, Ian, while he played Longhorn Baseball.
Camellia was small in stature but carried a huge heart for all of her family, their friends and her friends and for her strength and love she will be sadly missed. She had a love for an assortment of feline companions that lived with her and her family over the years. She also loved to travel and she and her family traveled frequently throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Mexico and anywhere there was an ocean or where it was warm. Camellia died where she was most happy on the beach. For that, the family will be forever grateful.
She will be sadly missed by her companion for the last twenty-one years, Donald McClellan; children: daughter, Ashland Faircloth (fiancé: Michael Parrott), son, Ian McClellan, and stepson, Zachary McIlwain (wife: Kristin); grandson, Karsen Faircloth; parents, Norma and Michael Metzger of Yorktown; sister, Kristy Cain; nieces: Ambrienne Beaty and Alexis Beaty. She is also survived by her aunt, Diana Jeffers (husband Kevin), aunt, Margaret Beckwith and uncle, Earl Kerr (wife: Ann) of West Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Earl and Mary Kerr and Don and Cris Metzger.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at The Compass Church, 400 N. County Rd. 600 E., Selma, IN 47383.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to ARF, 209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303.
You may express your condolences or share a memory of Camellia at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020