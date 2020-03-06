|
Carl Albert Hubble
Brazil - February 28, 1936 ~ March 5, 2020
Carl Albert Hubble, 84, resident of Brazil and longtime resident of Daleville, passed away at Union Hospital in Terre Haute on March 5, 2020.
He was born in Mansfield, Indiana February 28, 1936 the son of James W. and Florence A. Reese Hubble.
He was a graduate of Bellmore High School and a US Army Veteran. He retired from Western Electric after 30 years of service.
He had lived in Brazil since 2011 moving from Columbus. He lived in Daleville from 1979 to 1995. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge and the Lions Club of Daleville. He was Past Master of McCordsville Masonic Lodge and received his 50 year award of Gold from Daleville Masonic Lodge where he was also a member.
He was a member of the Westside United Baptist Church and served as Clerk/Treasurer for the Town of Daleville for several years. He drove a school bus for many years for the Daleville Schools.
He was a Beekeeper and was know as "honey man" and "Bee Man" on the CB radio. He loved watching purple martins and having houses for them to nest. He loved country music and Bluegrass and his garden. He was also a tree farmer and loved lumber.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby. brothers: Marvin Golladay, Levy "Buster" and John Hubble and a sister, Elsie Walk
Survivors are his son: David Hubble (Mary) of Daleville, 2 grandchildren: Christian and Carson of Daleville, Step children: Randy, Ray, Scott, and Christie Sims, 1 brother: Harold Hubble and his first wife, Corina Hubble of Daleville, several step grandchildren.+
Several nieces and nephews and his girlfriend, Margie Simmons.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 8:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with masonic rites conducted. The minister will be Pastor Larry Watters.
Friends may call from 4:00 pm until the time of the services..
A graveside services will be held on Wednesday at Calcutta Cemetery in Brazil at 1:00 PM.
Online Guestbook is available at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020