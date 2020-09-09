Carl David Sandberg
Sanford - Carl David Sandberg, of Carolina Trace, Sanford, passed away at the Central Carolina Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 3rd.
Born on April 27, 1935, he was the son of the late Carl and Louise (Badgley) Sandberg. He attended Winchester High School, class of 1953 where he played football and basketball. David went on to attend Hanover College, graduating in 1957 and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He later had a career in insurance working for Johnson Hoffman Insurance in Marion, IN.
David was the husband of the late Donna Anderson Sandberg. He is survived by his son Scott Sandberg (Kathy) of Greensboro, NC; daughter Dawn Sandberg Baker (Tom) of Kansas City, MO; step-sons Mark Anderson of Ft. Wayne, IN and Craig Anderson of Marion, IN.; and step - daughter Natalie Tardif of West Farmington, ME. David is also survived by his 4 loving grandchildren, 5 step - grandchildren and several great - grandchildren. He leaves behind many close friends, including John and Donna Fancher of Sanford, NC. David was preceded in death by his sister Suzanne Sandberg Leach.
Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate Dave's memory, life and love of golf.
