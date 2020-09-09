1/1
Carl David Sandberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl David Sandberg

Sanford - Carl David Sandberg, of Carolina Trace, Sanford, passed away at the Central Carolina Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 3rd.

Born on April 27, 1935, he was the son of the late Carl and Louise (Badgley) Sandberg. He attended Winchester High School, class of 1953 where he played football and basketball. David went on to attend Hanover College, graduating in 1957 and was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He later had a career in insurance working for Johnson Hoffman Insurance in Marion, IN.

David was the husband of the late Donna Anderson Sandberg. He is survived by his son Scott Sandberg (Kathy) of Greensboro, NC; daughter Dawn Sandberg Baker (Tom) of Kansas City, MO; step-sons Mark Anderson of Ft. Wayne, IN and Craig Anderson of Marion, IN.; and step - daughter Natalie Tardif of West Farmington, ME. David is also survived by his 4 loving grandchildren, 5 step - grandchildren and several great - grandchildren. He leaves behind many close friends, including John and Donna Fancher of Sanford, NC. David was preceded in death by his sister Suzanne Sandberg Leach.

Family and friends will gather at a later date to celebrate Dave's memory, life and love of golf.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services are entrusted to Miller - Boles Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved