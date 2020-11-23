1/1
Carl Edward Lambert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Edward Lambert

Muncie - . Funeral services celebrating the life of Carl Edward Lambert of Muncie, Indiana will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 at the St Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 East Charles Street Muncie, Indiana, at 1:00pm mass. Officiating will be Father Christian DeCarlo. Internment will follow in the Gardens of Memories in Muncie, Indiana, under the direction of Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center.

Family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11:30 am until 12:30pm at the funeral home.

Carl was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, He loved to sing in the choir at church, He loved to serve the Lord, he was a master gardener loved his flowers and plants and enjoyed working with them daily, he could grow anything, he was a member of Master Worker Chorale, he love astronomy and looking at the stars with the grandchildren, loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memories include two step sons, Chad Simpson wife Tammy, Brad Simpson, one son, James Carl Lambert, brother, Harold Lambert wife Barbara, five grandchildren along with numerous nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Allen Lambert, mother, Margaret Merrill Lambert, one brother Larry Lee Lambert son Michael Alan Lambert.

Memorials may be made to St Lawrence Catholic Church in memory of Carl Lambert






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Parson Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St Lawrence Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved