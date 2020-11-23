Carl Edward LambertMuncie - . Funeral services celebrating the life of Carl Edward Lambert of Muncie, Indiana will be held Saturday November 28, 2020 at the St Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 East Charles Street Muncie, Indiana, at 1:00pm mass. Officiating will be Father Christian DeCarlo. Internment will follow in the Gardens of Memories in Muncie, Indiana, under the direction of Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center.Family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11:30 am until 12:30pm at the funeral home.Carl was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, He loved to sing in the choir at church, He loved to serve the Lord, he was a master gardener loved his flowers and plants and enjoyed working with them daily, he could grow anything, he was a member of Master Worker Chorale, he love astronomy and looking at the stars with the grandchildren, loved spending time with his family.Those left to cherish his memories include two step sons, Chad Simpson wife Tammy, Brad Simpson, one son, James Carl Lambert, brother, Harold Lambert wife Barbara, five grandchildren along with numerous nieces nephews and other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Allen Lambert, mother, Margaret Merrill Lambert, one brother Larry Lee Lambert son Michael Alan Lambert.Memorials may be made to St Lawrence Catholic Church in memory of Carl Lambert