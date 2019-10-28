|
Carl Edward Rhinehart, Jr.
Carl Edward Rhinehart, Jr., age 70, lovingly known as "Doodlebug", departed his earthly dwelling to return to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born on May 22, 1949 in Connersville, IN to the late Carl Edward and Dolores Ruth (Vargas) Rhinehart, Sr.
He entered the US Army, serving his country from 1968 until he was honorably discharged in 1974.
Carl gained his professional license from Poro Barber / Beauty College in Indianapolis, IN. Thereafter, he worked alongside his mother and father in the family owned Rhinehart's Barbershop . After his parents' retirement, he stayed on to continue their legacy.
Carl was also employed at the General Motors plants in Muncie and Marion, Indiana for 17 years.
Carl leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, best-friend and confidant of 39 years, Sylvia (Orr) Rhinehart, two sons: Michael (Brenda) Hill, Carl (Jennifer) Rhinehart, III, four daughters: Carla (Anthony) McDaniel, Mischa Davis, Manietra Hill, Carlisa Rhinehart, 19 grand-children, one great grandson, one sibling, his baby sister, Margarita "Sissy" (David) Dodson, two sisters-in-law, Patricia Orr-Long and Mary Orr-Salliey, a uncle and a host of aunts, nieces, and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his maternal and paternal grandparents and other family members.
The family would like to give a special THANK YOU to the Muncie Fire Department (Station 5 and 6), Red Cross, Adaptive Home Care and Angels Home Health Care.
Funeral services will be held at True Vine Holiness Tabernacle, 1205 E. Willard, Muncie, Indiana, 47302, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 12 Noon. Family and friends may visit at the church Wednesday beginning at 10:30 AM. Military honors will be provided by the Delaware County Honor Guard. Community Family Funeral Home, Richmond, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019