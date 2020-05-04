|
Carl Edward "Eddie" Soules
Muncie - Carl Edward "Eddie" Soules, 76, passed away on Saturday morning, May 2, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness.
He was born on November 8, 1943 in Muncie, the son of Clarence Edward and Ruth Louise (Lynn) Soules. Eddie graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1961 and attended Ball State University. On August 22, 1981 in Muncie, he married Judy A. Huddleston.
Eddie worked for General Motors in Muncie for 38 years until his retirement in 2006. He was an avid CB'er - known as "Half-Penny" and was an avid bowler in several area leagues.
Surviving are one son, Don E. Broyles II of Muncie; one daughter, Rhonda Buntin (husband, Cory) of Anderson; six grandchildren, Kay-Ann Broyles, Ariel Broyles (fiancé, Brandon Nelson), Kyra Broyles, Nicki Broyles Thomaz Buntin and Gavin Buntin; and one sister, Nancy Soules of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 29 years, Judy A. Soules on July 24, 2011; one sister, Beverly Parker; daughter in-law, Melissa Broyles in 2012; and two nieces.
Services will be private and burial will be held in Beech Grove Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana - Little Red Door, 2301 W. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47303.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Star Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020