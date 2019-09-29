|
|
Carl Fay Upchurch
Albany - Carl Fay Upchurch, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Albany Health Care.
He was born on March 5, 1948 in Jamestown, Tennessee, the son of D.D and Beatrice (Buck) Carpenter.
Carl attended York Institute. He retired in 2007 as a lifelong truck driver. Carl was a former member of the Eagles Lodge 231. Carl loved watching westerns, his dogs, Gidget and Little Brat, and watching NASCAR on Sundays.
Carl was always telling jokes, he loved to make people laugh. He was charismatic and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his two daughters, Carla Phillips (husband, Chad) and Annie Upchurch; granddaughter, Hannah Phillips; sister, Wilma Gregory; brother, Mike Gibson (wife, Sylvia); nieces and nephews, John Huff, Jeff Huff, Charles Gregory, Randy Gregory (wife, Shelia), Beau Adkins, Wilma Bessler (husband, Tim), Wilda Buckley (special friend, Gary Caine), Colleen Gibson, Hayden Gibson, Chris Gibson, Garrett Young, Roxie Young, Trevor Buckley, Beau Gregory, and Randi Gregory; and an infinite number of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bill Upchurch and sister, Judy Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 115 W. Washington Street, Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 29, 2019