Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Upchurch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Fay Upchurch


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Fay Upchurch Obituary
Carl Fay Upchurch

Albany - Carl Fay Upchurch, 71, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Albany Health Care.

He was born on March 5, 1948 in Jamestown, Tennessee, the son of D.D and Beatrice (Buck) Carpenter.

Carl attended York Institute. He retired in 2007 as a lifelong truck driver. Carl was a former member of the Eagles Lodge 231. Carl loved watching westerns, his dogs, Gidget and Little Brat, and watching NASCAR on Sundays.

Carl was always telling jokes, he loved to make people laugh. He was charismatic and never met a stranger.

Survivors include his two daughters, Carla Phillips (husband, Chad) and Annie Upchurch; granddaughter, Hannah Phillips; sister, Wilma Gregory; brother, Mike Gibson (wife, Sylvia); nieces and nephews, John Huff, Jeff Huff, Charles Gregory, Randy Gregory (wife, Shelia), Beau Adkins, Wilma Bessler (husband, Tim), Wilda Buckley (special friend, Gary Caine), Colleen Gibson, Hayden Gibson, Chris Gibson, Garrett Young, Roxie Young, Trevor Buckley, Beau Gregory, and Randi Gregory; and an infinite number of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bill Upchurch and sister, Judy Thomas.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 115 W. Washington Street, Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now