Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Carl L. Cox


1929 - 2019
Carl L. Cox Obituary
Carl L. Cox

Muncie - Carl L. Cox, 90, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Saturday, January 5, 1929, in Haldeman, Kentucky, the son of Luther and Stella (Wilson) Cox. Carl served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1947 until 1953 and received an honorary discharge at the rank of Sergeant. He took part in the battle of Chosin Reservoir and received several awards during his time in the service including "Best Mess" and "Best Baker for the entire company."

Carl owned and operated Bus's Barber Shop in Macedonia in Muncie, Indiana, for over forty years.

Survivors include five sons, Mike Sizemore, Fairfield, Ohio, Terry (Barbara) Cox, Yorktown, Indiana, Don (Bonnie) Cox, Anderson, Indiana, Danny (Cindy) Cox, Selma, Indiana, and Steve (Paige) Cox, Raleigh, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Richard Sizemore Jr., Aaron Sizemore, Rhonda (Jeff) Ice, Robin Ginn, Chad Cox, Julia (John) Rost, Steve (Susie) Cox Jr., and Ethan (Virginia) Cox; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Ruth Richmond, Muncie, Indiana.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret Cox; four brothers; and four sisters.

Services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Carl's caregivers, Misty, Melanie, and Dawn. They would also like to thank the nurses and doctors on the second floor of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for the great care they gave Carl.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , American Diabetes Foundation, or to True Light Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 25, 2019
