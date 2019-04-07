Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
True Vine Holiness
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
True Vine Holiness Tabernacle
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Malone


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Malone Obituary
Carl Malone

Muncie - Carl Malone, 81, of Muncie sadly, he departed this life on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his home. He was born March 24, 1938 to Otis C. and Birthel Malone in Muncie, Indiana.

Carl attended Muncie Community Schools and served in the United States Air Force. In 1956 he met and married Velma L. Wilcox and to this union they welcomed five children. Carl's career spanned over 40 years at Indiana Steel and Wire as a wire cutter. He was a proud member Prince Hall Grand Lodge #55. He was a sports enthusiast, with a passion for boxing but nothing compared to playing cards and games with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons; Carl E. (Vivian) Malone, Troy Allen Malone and Jeffrey Eugene Malone all of Muncie; one daughter, Sondra Darlene (RC) Kelly, Belleville, IL; several grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma L. Malone; son, Ortago Malone; granddaughter, Tashica Malone; daughter-in-law, DeLisa Shaw-Malone, his parents and siblings; Mary Stewart, Martha Malone Hughes, Gloria Branson and Jeraldine Burris.

Funeral service is 11:00 am Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at True Vine Holiness Tabernacle, with visitation two hours prior.

Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.