Carl Martin Sr.
Farmland - Carl Martin Sr., 81, of rural Farmland, passed away on Sunday morning, December 22, 2019.
Carl was born January 21, 1938 in Richmond to the late Grandville and Bertha (May) Martin. Carl worked as a mechanic for 10 years at Lockers International and 35 years at Stewart Trucking before he retired. Carl was an outdoorsman. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed fishing and trapping. He also enjoyed his coon dogs and cows.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jean Martin; seven children, Carl Martin Jr. (Laura) of Farmland, Sherri Courtney (Tony Rodman) of Bloomington, Robert Courtney of Muncie; Steven Courtney (Lisa) of Topeka, Cheryl Blevins (Todd Brown) of Farmland, Caroline Wright (Drew) of Eaton; and Cindy Hickey of Yorktown; a sister, JoAnna Franks (Dennis) of Salamonia; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Carl was preceded in death by four children, Vance Martin, Linda Benedict, Penny Pratt, and Ray Courtney; two sisters; and two grandchildren.
A funeral service to celebrate Carl's life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 248 E. South St., Winchester, IN 47394. Burial will follow in New Lisbon Cemetery in Union City.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday, December 26, 2019 and one hour prior to the funeral Friday at Walker Funeral Home.
