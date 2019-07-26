Services
First Congregational Church
404 8th St
Ramona, CA 92065
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational Christian Church
404 8th St.
Ramona, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Jarrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Maurice Jarrett


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Maurice Jarrett Obituary
Carl Maurice Jarrett

Ramona, CA - Carl Maurice Jarrett, 82, passed away suddenly of natural causes on July 19, 2019, at his home in Ramona, California. He was born September 18, 1936, in Winchester, Indiana, the son of Everett and Dorothy Jarrett. He grew up and raised his children in Ridgeville and Winchester, Indiana. In 1999, he and Hedy moved to Ramona, California where they resided until his death.

He is survived by his wife Hedy Davis Jarrett, his children Tammy (Jay) Morrow of Ramona, California and Gary (Patricia) Jarrett of Zanesville, Ohio, eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Everett and Stephen Jarrett, his parents and a sister Nova Jarrett Caylor.

Following Carl's wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Christian Church, 404 8th St., Ramona, CA 92065. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ramona Food and Clothes Closet, 773 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065.
Published in The Star Press on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.