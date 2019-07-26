|
|
Carl Maurice Jarrett
Ramona, CA - Carl Maurice Jarrett, 82, passed away suddenly of natural causes on July 19, 2019, at his home in Ramona, California. He was born September 18, 1936, in Winchester, Indiana, the son of Everett and Dorothy Jarrett. He grew up and raised his children in Ridgeville and Winchester, Indiana. In 1999, he and Hedy moved to Ramona, California where they resided until his death.
He is survived by his wife Hedy Davis Jarrett, his children Tammy (Jay) Morrow of Ramona, California and Gary (Patricia) Jarrett of Zanesville, Ohio, eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Everett and Stephen Jarrett, his parents and a sister Nova Jarrett Caylor.
Following Carl's wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Christian Church, 404 8th St., Ramona, CA 92065. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ramona Food and Clothes Closet, 773 Main St., Ramona, CA 92065.
Published in The Star Press on July 26, 2019