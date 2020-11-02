Carl Ray Schooley
Muncie - Carl Ray Schooley, 77, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 13, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 12, 1942 in Hartford City, the son of Oliver Harold Schooley, Sr. and Murl (Emshwiller) Schooley and graduated from Eaton High School in 1961. On June 26, 1966 in Muncie, he married Sharon Kay Buchanan.
Carl worked for Borg Warner for 38 years until his retirement in July of 1999. He was a member of Fountain Square United Methodist Church and Madison Street United Methodist Church, the Moose and the Warner Gear Sympathy Club. Carl loved woodworking and gardening.
Carl is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon Kay Schooley (Buchanan) of Muncie; nieces Debbie Schooley of Colorado, Kristi Schooley of Colorado, Susie Peckman of Muncie and Lisa Dome (Mitch) of Ohio; two nephews Andrew Peckman of Texas and Rod Schooley of Colorado; three sister-in-laws Melba Schooley of Colorado, Mary Schooley of Muncie and Betty Jane Nelson of Oregon; one brother-in-law Cleo Ron Nelson of Fort Wayne.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Margaret Johnson; two brothers Harold, Jr., and Bob Schooley; a brother-in-law Jerry Johnson.
Funeral Services for Carl will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Steve Graves officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and appropriate distancing will be required at the mortuary. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fountain Square United Methodist Church or the Muncie Animal Care & Services, 901 West Riggin Road, Muncie, IN 47304, with envelopes provided at the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com
.