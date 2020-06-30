Carla Jean Cook
Muncie - Carla Jean Cook, 59, went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 29, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born November 23, 1960 in New Castle, IN, the daughter of Harold and Wilda (Whitehair) Cook. She was a 1979 graduate of Wapahani High Scool.
Carla is survived by her daughters, Mya and Kara Cook; her mother, Wilda; siblings, Carl Cook, Gary Cook and Lori Cook; best friend of over 40 years, Brenda Garrett; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her father, Harold; her grandparents, Harvey and Helen Cook and Merrill and Esther Whitehair; and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at the Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Mooreland Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 and for an hour before the service on Friday.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory Washington Street Chapel is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Muncie - Carla Jean Cook, 59, went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 29, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born November 23, 1960 in New Castle, IN, the daughter of Harold and Wilda (Whitehair) Cook. She was a 1979 graduate of Wapahani High Scool.
Carla is survived by her daughters, Mya and Kara Cook; her mother, Wilda; siblings, Carl Cook, Gary Cook and Lori Cook; best friend of over 40 years, Brenda Garrett; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding her in death were her father, Harold; her grandparents, Harvey and Helen Cook and Merrill and Esther Whitehair; and several aunts and uncles.
Services will be held at the Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Mooreland Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 and for an hour before the service on Friday.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory Washington Street Chapel is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.