Carla Jean Cook
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla Jean Cook

Muncie - Carla Jean Cook, 59, went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 29, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born November 23, 1960 in New Castle, IN, the daughter of Harold and Wilda (Whitehair) Cook. She was a 1979 graduate of Wapahani High Scool.

Carla is survived by her daughters, Mya and Kara Cook; her mother, Wilda; siblings, Carl Cook, Gary Cook and Lori Cook; best friend of over 40 years, Brenda Garrett; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her father, Harold; her grandparents, Harvey and Helen Cook and Merrill and Esther Whitehair; and several aunts and uncles.

Services will be held at the Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Mooreland Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 and for an hour before the service on Friday.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory Washington Street Chapel is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved