Carla S. Enyeart
Dunkirk - Carla S. Enyeart, age 59, Dunkirk, passed unexpectedly Monday December 23, 2019 at home from natural causes. Born in Logansport on October 26, 1960, she grew up in central Indiana and lived in Bunker Hill before moving to Dunkirk two years ago. Carla was a homemaker and a graduate of Blackford High School. She attended Dunkirk Nazarene Church and enjoyed reading and working puzzles.
Survivors include 2 sons: Brett Day, Muncie, and Chris Day (wife: Ashley), Kokomo; a daughter: Brandy Enyeart, Kokomo, and her brother: Gary Gillette (wife: Cathy), Dunkirk.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold & Retha Ann (Miller) Stanton, and a sister: Anna Marie Stanton.
Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Dunkirk Nazarene Church.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church.
Meacham Funeral Service, Albany, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020