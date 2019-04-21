|
|
Carlene H Wright
Muncie, IN - Carlene H. Wright, 89, of Muncie, IN passed away Friday morning, April 19. 2019 at IU Health, Ball Memorial Hospital of Muncie, IN. She was born January 9, 1930 in Livingston, TN the daughter of Oren Thomas and Nanny (Winningham) Huddleston. She was a graduate of Livingston Academy.
Carlene retired in 1990 as Director of Support after 27 years with the US Postal Service. She was the first woman as Director of Support for the State of Indiana. She was past President of Pilot Club of Muncie, Member of the Action Committee of Muncie and was an active member and served as board member with the Parker United Methodist Church. She was an avid water skier, and still water skiing at the age of 84. She enjoyed camping and boating at her favorite get-away, Dale Hollow Lake.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Randall Smith (wife, Sherry) of Edinburgh, IN; a daughter, Susan Bilbrey (husband, Jackie) of Muncie, IN; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and two step children, Jenny Dunham (husband, Al) and Diane Howell (husband, Dennis). She was preceded in death by her parents; a husband, Marvin "Bud" Wright; siblings, Jack Huddleston, Floyd Huddleston, R.G. Huddleston, Stella Cantrell and Aleatha Almondrode.
A service to celebrate Carlene's life will be 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Wilson Shook Funeral Home, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN. Entombment will follow at Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 10:00 a.m. to service time, Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Parker United Methodist Church and/or Little Red Door. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019