|
|
Carlotta Mae Carter
The sun rose on February 29, 1948 with the birth of Carlotta Mae Carter to the parents of Fern L. Williams and Willie Williams. On January 17, 2020, the sunset.
Carlotta was a graduate of Muncie Community Schools. Upon graduation she moved to Pasadena, California where she worked as a licensed beautician before returning to Muncie and working at Warner Gear where she would retire from after more than 25 years of service.
Carlotta loved spending time with friends (who lovingly referred to her as CC). She also loved spending time with her family, enjoying a good concert, traveling, or spending Sundays at her mother's house in the backroom surrounded by friends and family!
Carlotta leaves to cherish daughter Patricia, siblings (Patty, Denise, Becky, Rochelle, Anita and James.) Her beloved grandchildren Jericho, Josiah, and Janiese and a host nieces, nephews and friends and family who will miss her smile and laughter dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents Fern and Willie Williams, stepmother Viola Williams and brother Clyde "Dink" Harris. Services held at Union Missionary Baptist Church 1100 N. Macedonia Ave. Saturday, February 1, 2020 12:00pm with Calling 10am - 12pm Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020