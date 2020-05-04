Resources
Carmella E. (Nuccio) Mansfield

Carmella E. (Nuccio) Mansfield Obituary
Carmella E. (Nuccio) Mansfield

Muncie - Carmella E. (Nuccio) Mansfield, 94, passed away peacefully at her home on April 3, 2020, beloved wife of the late Walter R. Mansfield, cherished daughter of the late Pete and Antoinette (Minute) Nuccio.

She was born June 2, 1925, Cleveland, Ohio.

Dr. Mansfield was Professor Emeritus at Ball State University, where she taught business courses for over 19 years. She received her PhD in Philosophy, and majored in Business Education from The Ohio State University in 1965. Carmella graduated from Cleveland State University with a major in Personnel Management & Accounting where she received numerous honors and recognitions. Previously, Carmella taught at the University of Akron, The Ohio State University, and Wickliffe High School. She was an author, publishing business books, and other publications and conducted speaking engagements. She belonged to numerous professional memberships.

Carmella married Walt on June 1, 1974, "the love of her life", purchased a home in Muncie where they lived for 37 years. Both were devoted parishioners at St. Mary Catholic Church where they met and were actively involved.

Mrs. Mansfield loved attending numerous types of Ball State University events. She also volunteered at Ball Memorial Hospital with several groups, but mostly, she loved family, teaching and traveling with her late husband.

She is survived by a brother, Anthony Nuccio (wife, Margaret); step-son, Mark Mansfield (wife, Sandra); sister-in-law, Katherine Nuccio; aunt to 10 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and great nephews who called her "Aunt Millie"

Mrs. Mansfield was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter "Walt" Mansfield; brothers, Joseph Nuccio and Peter Nuccio; sister-in-law, Della Nuccio

Services celebrating Carmella's life will be held in the near future, pending Covid-19 compliance.

Private Entombment will take place in Gardens of Memory Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020
