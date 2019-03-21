Services
Hacker-Main & Davis Funeral Home
2011 East Broad Street
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-4400
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Muncie - Carmen Sue (Baney) Canaday, age 65, previously of New Castle and currently of Muncie, passed away at her residence following a brief illness, Monday, March 18th, 2019.

She was born July 16th, 1953 in Muncie and was the daughter of the late John Leo and Anita (Ozbun) Baney.

She was a homemaker most of her life, and years ago had attended the East Side Church of the Brethren in Christ on 25th St., in New Castle.

Carmen Sue is survived by her companion, Gary Trigg of Muncie; one daughter, Angela Canaday; two sons, Michael and Joseph Canaday, all of Muncie; one sister, Noja Graham of Virginia; one brother, John Baney of Pendleton; two grandchildren, Seth T. Moore and Joshua Lee; several nieces, nephews, cousins also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Canaday in June 1996; a brother, Steve Baney; a sister, Shirley and husband Charles Overton.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at the Hacker-Main & Davis Funeral Home, 2011 Broad Street in New Castle with Reverend Thomas H. Current officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Summit Cemetery, Friends may call 11:00a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Thursday at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to Hacker-Main and Davis.com or our facebook account.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 21, 2019
