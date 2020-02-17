|
Carol Ann Rector
Selma - Carol Ann Rector, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Muncie on October 8, 1942 the daughter of Fred and Bertha (Shrode) Rentschler and graduated from Selma High School.
Carol retired from Hillcroft Services as a group home supervisor after twenty years of service. She also was a long-time Girl Scout leader and Camp Munsee song leader. Carol was an organ and tissue donor. Even in death she cared for others
She was a long-time member of Faith Evangelistic Community Church, where she served as a board member.
Survivors include her three daughters, Mindy Moskaliev, Debra Geis and Kera Rector; her grandchildren, Becky Sammauro, Sean Benke, Josh Claspell, Nick Rector, Nate Rector, Mataya Grubb and Amiah Rector; great grandchildren, Mason Sammauro and Blake Sammauro; also surviving are several nieces, nephews and her church family.
Carol was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Rector in 2007; three siblings, Marie, William and Virginia; and her parents.
Services will be 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will take place in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at a later date.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.
