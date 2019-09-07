|
|
Carol Hamilton
Yorktown - Carol Hamilton passed away Tuesday morning, September 3, 2019 at the Yorktown Manor Health Care Center at the age of 81. She fought a courageous battle against Cancer. She was born to James and Kathelene Rainey on February 19,1938. Carol graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1955.
Carol was married to Jim Hamilton and had one son Mark Hamilton. She was a devoted wife and mother. Carol was a wonderful homemaker and baby sat at her home for many years. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and son, jig saw puzzles, games, sewing and learning to play guitar later in life.
She is survived by 3 bothers, Jim (Sue), John (JoAnn) and Larry (Sharon) Rainey; 2 sisters, Linda Riley and Janet (Bucky) Allen; 3 granddaughters, Ashley, Emiley and Molley and great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bobe (Darlene) Smith; 3 sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Marcum, Phyllis Jacob and Donna Curtis.
Carol and Jim considered Donna's children their adopted grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, husband Jim and son Mark. The family would like to thank all the staff at Yorktown Manor for the excellent care they gave her during her short stay.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 1:00P.M. at the Gardens of Memory north of Muncie with Pastor Phillip Rogers officiating. Private family viewing prior to going in procession to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muncie Mission Ministries, Inc. 5000 W. Wedgewood Ln Muncie, IN 47304
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 7, 2019