Carol Lea Mowery
Hartford City - Carol Lea Mowery, 80, passed away at 3:45 p.m. on July 31, 2019 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Geneva on May 22, 1939 to Emerson M. Denton and Mary E. (McClish) Denton. Both parents preceded her in death.
Carol married Donald "Don" L. Mowery on October 7, 1961 in Montpelier. He preceded her in death on September 14, 1984.
She was formerly a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of Omega New Tau Sorority. She was also a member of Blackford Community Hospital Auxiliary, BPW, Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority and Certified Yellow Rocker Square Dance Club.
She retired in June of 2004 from Blackford County Schools in Food Services, where she started at Southside Elementary and finished her career at Blackford High School. She also had formerly worked in Sales at St. Joe Paper Company, Nugent Accounting and Oswalt Stone and Gravel.
Carol will be sadly missed by her daughter, Regina A. Patterson of Hartford City; grandchildren, Austin Patterson and Rebecca A. (husband, Johan Sevastian) Perez; brother-in-law, Richard Pence and niece, Kathy McCall of Montpelier.
She is also preceded in death by his sister, Joan Pence and great-granddaughter, Aniyah Perez "Ladybug".
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Muncie. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Volunteer Fireman's Equipment Fund
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 3, 2019