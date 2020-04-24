|
|
Carol Lee Thomas
Thomas - July 6, 1934-April 23, 2020
Carol Lee (Dudley) Thomas, 85, of Anderson died April 23, 2020, at Community Hospital. She was born July 6, 1934, in New Castle, the daughter of William J. and Ruth (Adams) Dudley. She was a licensed practical nurse working at Miller's Merry Manor in Middletown and for Dr. Irwin in Alexandria. She was a member of Bethany Christian Church, where she managed the nursery and organized Mom's Day Out. Carol loved children and fostered 37 children. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Adonis R. "Don" Thomas of Anderson; son, Tim Thomas of Anderson and daughter, Cara B. Simpson of Normangee, Texas; six grandchildren, Alison Thomas, Phillip Thomas, Mason Thomas and Alayna Thomas, Joshua Simpson and Jason Simpson; two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Brinley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerry Dudley.
Private funeral graveside service will be held Monday at East Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Bethany Christian Church for Youth activities. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled funeral arrangements. Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020