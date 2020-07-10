Carol Reece
Muncie - Carol Sue (Lindsey) Reece, 75. Passed away Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on August 5, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Oliver and Alice (knight) Lindsey Parker City.
Carol was a 1962 graduate of Parker High School in Parker City, IN and later married the love of her life, Gary Reece on September 14, 1963 and he survives. Mrs. Reece retired from Taco Bell as a manager in 2012 after 20 plus years of service. Carol loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Carol was known for her generous spirit and warm heart. She was active in her church, volunteering whenever possible, singing in church choir and playing in the bell choir. She was a Cub Scout Den leader and served as the Cub Scout training chairperson for many years, eventually earning the Silver Beaver Award. She was an assistant Girl Scout leader. She loved baking for family and friends, fishing, boating and was active in Model A Clubs with her husband.
Besides her husband of 57 years, Gary, she is survived by 4 children, Terri Reece-Selma, IN, Cassi Gowin (husband-Rich), Brighton, MI, Cullen Reece (wife-Amber), Lafayette , IN and Gregg Reece (wife-Laura) Dickson, TN; 8 grandchildren; Casey Duez- North Pole , AK, Trevor Reece- Lafayette, IN, Tyler, Justin, Lindsey and Allison Gowin, all of Brighton, MI, Lyssa and Reilly Reece , both of Dickson, TN; one great grandchild, James Reece- Lafayette, IN; 2 siblings, Robert Lindsey and Linda(Lindsey) Moore; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and 4 siblings.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, 10 A.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Woody Sears officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory north of town.
Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again on Thursday morning, July 15, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
.