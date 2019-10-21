Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Anne Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Anne Williams Obituary
Carole Anne Williams

Carole Anne Williams, 77, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

She was born on Sunday, April 5, 1942, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the daughter of Edward and Maxine Tucker. Carole loved flowers, collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia, and feeding stray cats, especially Miss Kitty.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Preacher" Williams, Muncie, Indiana; two daughters, Pam Allen, Muncie, Indiana, and Barbara Rentschler, Detroit, Michigan; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to ARF (Animal Rescue Fund): 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303 or to Muncie Animal Care and Services, 301 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now