Carole Anne Williams
Carole Anne Williams, 77, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.
She was born on Sunday, April 5, 1942, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the daughter of Edward and Maxine Tucker. Carole loved flowers, collecting Mickey Mouse memorabilia, and feeding stray cats, especially Miss Kitty.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Preacher" Williams, Muncie, Indiana; two daughters, Pam Allen, Muncie, Indiana, and Barbara Rentschler, Detroit, Michigan; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to ARF (Animal Rescue Fund): 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303 or to Muncie Animal Care and Services, 301 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana, 47303.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019