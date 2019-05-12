Services
Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory
200 West 53rd Street
Anderson, IN 46013
(765) 649-5255
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Memorial Park
Anderson, IN
Carolyn Ann Brown Obituary
Carolyn Ann Brown

Anderson - Carolyn Ann Brown, 87, of Anderson, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 due to a recent illness. She was born on April 3, 1932 in Anderson, where she resided most of her life.

Carolyn graduated from Anderson High School in 1950. She worked for Delco Remy, and retired after several years of service.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Jerry (Dianna) McCord; daughter, Pamela McCord; grandchildren, Shane McCord and Kelly McCord; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Keith Brown of Daleville and their precious little dog, Hobo. Also preceding her in death was her parents, Harry and Opal (Chambers) Smith, and sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Marvin Clevenger of Muncie.

Burial will take place in the Anderson Memorial Park, on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to remember and celebrate her life with prayer as God welcomes her home. www.loosecares.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 12, 2019
