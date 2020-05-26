Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Bird


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Bird Obituary
Carolyn Bird

Muncie - Carolyn Bird, 84, passed away May 23, 2020. She was born February 23, 1936 to the late Marshall and Norma (Gray) Hughes. She graduated from Muncie Central High School and served Muncie Schools as a reading tutor for over 20 years before retiring to spend time with family. She especially enjoyed going to Planet Fitness and attending True Light Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Greg (Sona) Bird; Daughter, Lynda (David) Yates; Brothers, Darrel (Carolyn) Hughes, Larry (Judy) Hughes and Steve (Marcia) Hughes; Grandchildren, Derek (Amanda) Bird, Alicia (Scott) Bird and Lori Thompson; Great-grandchildren, Jozlyn (Jonathan) Hale, Tyler, Hayden and Devyn Thompson; Great-great-grandchild, Jackson Hale; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bird; Parents, Marshall and Norma Hughes.

Private services have been entrusted to Parson Mortuary with Pastor Trimble officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -