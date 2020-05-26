|
Carolyn Bird
Muncie - Carolyn Bird, 84, passed away May 23, 2020. She was born February 23, 1936 to the late Marshall and Norma (Gray) Hughes. She graduated from Muncie Central High School and served Muncie Schools as a reading tutor for over 20 years before retiring to spend time with family. She especially enjoyed going to Planet Fitness and attending True Light Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Greg (Sona) Bird; Daughter, Lynda (David) Yates; Brothers, Darrel (Carolyn) Hughes, Larry (Judy) Hughes and Steve (Marcia) Hughes; Grandchildren, Derek (Amanda) Bird, Alicia (Scott) Bird and Lori Thompson; Great-grandchildren, Jozlyn (Jonathan) Hale, Tyler, Hayden and Devyn Thompson; Great-great-grandchild, Jackson Hale; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bird; Parents, Marshall and Norma Hughes.
Private services have been entrusted to Parson Mortuary with Pastor Trimble officiating.
Published in The Star Press from May 26 to May 29, 2020