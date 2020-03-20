Services
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn F. Kramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn F. Kramer Obituary
Carolyn F. Kramer

Albany - Carolyn F. Kramer, age 72, Albany, died Thursday March 19, 2020 at The Woodlands, Muncie, following an extended illness. Born in Madison, Indiana on March 3, 1948, she graduated from Madison Consolidated High School in 1966. Carolyn was a homemaker and a member of Albany United Methodist Church. She worked at Pathologists Associated for 24 years as a courier and computer operator. She also sold Mary Kay products and enjoyed cross-stitching.

Survivors include a daughter: Jennifer Gollifer, Muncie; two sons: John Huff (wife: Jeanne), Hartford City, and Donald Huff, Muncie; a brother: Harold Weber, Jr., Madison; three sisters: Kathryn LeMay, Lexington, KY, Joyce Leasure (husband: Rick), Lexington, KY, and Judy Harris, Thorntown; a half-sister: Betty Graves, Lexington, IN; four grandchildren: Amanda Gollifer Early (husband: Chris), Ryan Gollifer, Travis Huff, and Alex Huff; three great-granddaughters, a great-grandson, and several nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of thirty-two years, Thomas S. Kramer, who died in August of 2019; her parents: Harold (Sr.) & Alice (Lynch) Weber, and a half-brother: Jack Weber.

Private family services will be held at Meacham Funeral Service with burial at Brooksburg Cemetery, Brooksburg, Indiana.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -