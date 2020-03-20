|
|
Carolyn F. Kramer
Albany - Carolyn F. Kramer, age 72, Albany, died Thursday March 19, 2020 at The Woodlands, Muncie, following an extended illness. Born in Madison, Indiana on March 3, 1948, she graduated from Madison Consolidated High School in 1966. Carolyn was a homemaker and a member of Albany United Methodist Church. She worked at Pathologists Associated for 24 years as a courier and computer operator. She also sold Mary Kay products and enjoyed cross-stitching.
Survivors include a daughter: Jennifer Gollifer, Muncie; two sons: John Huff (wife: Jeanne), Hartford City, and Donald Huff, Muncie; a brother: Harold Weber, Jr., Madison; three sisters: Kathryn LeMay, Lexington, KY, Joyce Leasure (husband: Rick), Lexington, KY, and Judy Harris, Thorntown; a half-sister: Betty Graves, Lexington, IN; four grandchildren: Amanda Gollifer Early (husband: Chris), Ryan Gollifer, Travis Huff, and Alex Huff; three great-granddaughters, a great-grandson, and several nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of thirty-two years, Thomas S. Kramer, who died in August of 2019; her parents: Harold (Sr.) & Alice (Lynch) Weber, and a half-brother: Jack Weber.
Private family services will be held at Meacham Funeral Service with burial at Brooksburg Cemetery, Brooksburg, Indiana.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020