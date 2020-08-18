1/1
Carolyn F. Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn F. Walker

Muncie - Carolyn F. Walker, 82, passed away on Saturday evening, August 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on June 12, 1938 in Muncie, the daughter of Howard and Dorthea (Russell) Weaver and attended Muncie Central High School. On October 14, 1955 in Muncie, she married John E. Walker.

She worked for Ball Memorial Hospital in registration for over 10 years and formerly worked at Eaveys Grocery Store in the office. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for over 40 years where she sang in the church choir.

Carolyn enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved animals, especially her 3 dogs.

Surviving are her husband of 65 years, John E. Walker of Muncie; four children, Vickie Gick (husband, Terry), Jerry Walker, Marty Walker and Katherine Walker, all of Muncie; six grandchildren, Melissa Smith (husband, Clint), Ian Gick, Zachary Gick, Lauren Walker, Colin Walker (fiancé, Kyonna White) and Lacelund Dunn; six great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; one brother, Merritt Weaver (wife, Sandy) of Florida and one sister, Eunice Jewett (husband, Wally) of Tacoma, WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Janice Drumm.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Jerry Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice and to Mary Ward for the kind, compassionate care they provided to Carolyn.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved