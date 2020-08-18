Carolyn F. Walker
Muncie - Carolyn F. Walker, 82, passed away on Saturday evening, August 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on June 12, 1938 in Muncie, the daughter of Howard and Dorthea (Russell) Weaver and attended Muncie Central High School. On October 14, 1955 in Muncie, she married John E. Walker.
She worked for Ball Memorial Hospital in registration for over 10 years and formerly worked at Eaveys Grocery Store in the office. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for over 40 years where she sang in the church choir.
Carolyn enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved animals, especially her 3 dogs.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, John E. Walker of Muncie; four children, Vickie Gick (husband, Terry), Jerry Walker, Marty Walker and Katherine Walker, all of Muncie; six grandchildren, Melissa Smith (husband, Clint), Ian Gick, Zachary Gick, Lauren Walker, Colin Walker (fiancé, Kyonna White) and Lacelund Dunn; six great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; one brother, Merritt Weaver (wife, Sandy) of Florida and one sister, Eunice Jewett (husband, Wally) of Tacoma, WA.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Janice Drumm.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor Jerry Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice and to Mary Ward for the kind, compassionate care they provided to Carolyn.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.