Services
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
(765) 964-3400
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road
Union City, IN 47390
Resources
Carolyn J. Woods


1942 - 2020
Carolyn J. Woods Obituary
Carolyn J. Woods

Saratoga - Carolyn J. Woods, 77, passed away Tuesday March 10, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born December 5, 1942 daughter of the late James O. and Geraldine L. Byrum Woods.

Carolyn belonged to the Teegarden Congregational Christian Church, the Saratoga Home Ec Club, and wasa a former member of Tri Kappa and the U.C. Art Association. She loved photography and had a passion for painting.

Survivors include a sister, Janet Shreeve of Portland, IN; special friend, Byron Peasley; cousins also survive.

Carolyn was preceded by her parents.

Visitation is 4-6 P.M. Monday March 16, 2020 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Funeral services are 11:00 A.M. Tuesday March 17, also at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Knight conducting services. Burial will follow in the Saratoga Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
