Carolyn Lee (Insley) Starnes
Carolyn Lee (Insley) Starnes, 76, died Sunday, March 29 at her home. Carolyn was born in Logansport, Indiana on December 29, 1943. She was the daughter of the late James M. and Beatrice L. Insley. She married John Starnes on June 11, 1966.
She graduated from Logansport High School in 1962. She earned a B.S. in Education from Ball State University in 1966, and an M.A. in Education in 1969. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of teaching elementary education. She taught first grade at East Longfellow Elementary, taught at Wee Wisdom Nursery School, and finished her teaching career in the third grade at Yorktown Elementary.
Carolyn enjoyed attending all events involving her grandchildren, was an avid Ball State University football and basketball fan, and loved shopping with her daughters.
She was an active member of the Hazelwood Christian Church where she served in many areas of ministry.
Survivors include her loving husband of 53 years, John Starnes, her two daughters, Suzanne M. Tucker (friend Scott Bjortomt), and Melissa A. Ritchie (husband, Tony), five grandchildren: Ryan Tucker, Kara Tucker, Rachel Tucker, Chase Ritchie, and Chloe Ritchie; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Raymond and Dolly Starnes, several nieces and nephews, and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Burial will take place at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hazelwood Christian Church, 1400 W. University Avenue, Muncie, IN 47303, or the Starnes Family Scholarship #302800F, c/o the Ball State University Foundation, Alumni Center, Ball State University, Muncie, IN 47306.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and technicians that cared for her during the past four months.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020