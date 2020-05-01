|
|
Carolyn McGuire
Muncie - Carolyn Viola McGuire, 80, passed away surrounded by her family April 28, 2020. She was born August 6, 1939 to the late Lexie (Thomason) Ritcheson in Muncie, where she graduated from Royton High School. She was a member of Glad Tidings Church, as well as a member of the local Moose Lodge here in Muncie.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Forrest McGuire of Muncie; Daughters, Sharolyn (Lynn - Deceased) Waters of Muncie, Deborah (Larry) Miller of Van Wert, OH and Cindie (Steve) Swindle of Birmingham, AL; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother; Sister, Ladene Grove; Brothers, Fred and Johnny Ritcheson; and grand-daughter, Nicole Calvert.
Published in The Star Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020