Carolyn "GiGi" Melton
Muncie - Carolyn E. Melton, "GiGi", 81, of Muncie, passed away Friday October 4, 2019. She was born in Muncie, Indiana to the late Jesse and Edna Mae Bartlett. She was a long time member of Cowling North Wesleyan Church and loved to be outdoors in the garden. Carolyn had an infectious laugh that came easy, and would tell you just how she felt about whatever was on her mind. She loved her dog, Frisky, but was especially proud of her sons and her family and would attend all sorts of sporting events with them.
Carolyn is survived by her three sons, Jack Maxwell Jr., wife, Joy, Kelly Maxwell, wife, Kim, and Robert Maxwell, wife, Sharon; 14 Grandchildren who affectionately called her "Gi", and 23 Great-Grandchildren who then knew her as "GiGi".
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Edna Mae and Jesse Bartlett; Step-Father, Dallas "Dally" Thompson; Sisters, Mary Lynn, Irene Pearson and Sylvia "Marie" Morgan; Brothers, Ernest Bartlett, Clinton "Fred" Bartlett and James "Jim Lloyd Lincoln Bartlett.
There will be a visitation for Carolyn, October 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305 Services will follow on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home at 10 a.m. with Reverend Wilson Officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 9, 2019