1/1
Carolyn Phyllis Garrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Phyllis Garrett

Muncie - Carolyn Phyllis Garrett, 77, Muncie, passed away Sunday evening, November 15, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born Thursday, September 9, 1943, in Muncie, the daughter of Harold and Fonzie (Crouch) Harvey. Carolyn graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1961. She loved music and dancing and she enjoyed playing BINGO and going fishing. Carolyn was a member of the Westside Baptist Church and she was very active at the Forest Park Senior Citizen Center.

Survivors include her daughter, Terry (husband, Jason) Roberts; son, William Garrett; sister, Patsy Sue (husband, Ron) Trissel; grandchildren, Daxton Koons, Dalton Koons, Duncan Koons, Levi Garrett, Kyle Garrett, and Stephanie (husband, Bradford) Robards; great-granddaughter, Avery Koons; sister-in-law, Carol Garrett; special friends, Carol Silvers, and Chawnita Noel; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Minnie Crouch, (who raised Carolyn and Patsy); her parents, Harold and Fonzie Harvey; her husband, William Garrett; brother, Danny Harvey; and sister, Greta Webb.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved