Carolyn Phyllis Garrett
Muncie - Carolyn Phyllis Garrett, 77, Muncie, passed away Sunday evening, November 15, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born Thursday, September 9, 1943, in Muncie, the daughter of Harold and Fonzie (Crouch) Harvey. Carolyn graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1961. She loved music and dancing and she enjoyed playing BINGO and going fishing. Carolyn was a member of the Westside Baptist Church and she was very active at the Forest Park Senior Citizen Center.
Survivors include her daughter, Terry (husband, Jason) Roberts; son, William Garrett; sister, Patsy Sue (husband, Ron) Trissel; grandchildren, Daxton Koons, Dalton Koons, Duncan Koons, Levi Garrett, Kyle Garrett, and Stephanie (husband, Bradford) Robards; great-granddaughter, Avery Koons; sister-in-law, Carol Garrett; special friends, Carol Silvers, and Chawnita Noel; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Minnie Crouch, (who raised Carolyn and Patsy); her parents, Harold and Fonzie Harvey; her husband, William Garrett; brother, Danny Harvey; and sister, Greta Webb.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.