Muncie - Carolyn S. Boling, 78, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana, following an extended illness.

She was born on Saturday, January 25, 1941, in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Wilber and Bertha Harmeyer. Carolyn enjoyed watching drag racing, playing board games, cooking, and caring for her flowers.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Boling Jr., Muncie, Indiana; her son, Brad (wife, Mindy) Boling, Muncie, Indiana; step-granddaughter, Amanda Huffman; one brother, Jack Harmeyer; and two sisters, Nancy Ann Collins, and Barb Garrett.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; and three brothers.

Services for Carolyn will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 13, 2019
