Carolyn S. Sublett
Carolyn S. Sublett

Pueblo West, CO - Carolyn S. Sublett, 75, formerly of Muncie, passed away on Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020 at The Jane Fair Hospice House in Pueblo, CO.

She was born on May 15, 1945 in Muncie, the daughter of Wade C. and Clara E. (Wright) Sublett and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1963. She attended Ball State University and graduated in 1982.

She worked as an accountant for the Muncie Housing Authority for 29 years until her retirement in 2009.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, sightseeing and taking her dogs to the park where they all spent time with their friends.

Carolyn is survived by her son, Dwayne A. Wilson (LaDonna Wilson), her three grandchildren, Kristin Wilson-Crocker (Lucas Crocker), Aaron Wilson, Silas Wilson, one great-grandson, Hudson Crocker and one brother, Glenn Pritchard (Virginia Pritchard), all of Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Lloyd Pritchard, and Tony Pritchard.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020. There will be no services. She will be entombed at Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at the mortuary.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to The Joni Fair Hospice House, Pueblo, Colorado.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
