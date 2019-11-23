|
Carolyn S. Watters King
Carolyn S. Watters King gained her wings on November 21, 2019. She was born in Muncie, IN on September 10, 1946.
She was a loving, caring person and made a lot of friends along the way. She worked at Westminster village for 25 years. She was a member of eastern Star, also a member of True Light Baptist Church for several years and loved her church family
Carolyn is survived by her only son: Chris Wayne King, who was very special to her. Also, her sister Betty (Walter) King, a special niece Patricia (Danny) Gunter who was also her care taker. Several nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Also great nieces and nephews, many cherished friends, and her very special fur baby Bandit. Proceeding her in death was mother Mable Watters, her father Raymond Reason, sisters; Ruby (Phil) Sanders, Arbutice (Truman) Foust, and Mildred (Lester) Conley.
Services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:00pm at True Light Baptist Church 805 N. Country Club Rd. Muncie, IN. with a 2hour Visitation from 11:00am til 1:00pm. Arrangements entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service LLC. Muncie, IN
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019