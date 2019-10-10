|
Carolyn S. Weaver
Yorktown - Carolyn Sue Weaver, 79, passed away on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a long battle with heart disease. She was Born on September 4, 1940 to Mary (Nickens) and Samuel Morris in Muncie Indiana. She worked for Ball state University until her retirement after more than 30 years of service. Carolyn was a loving, dedicated mother and grandmother who had a hard time passing a rummage or any sale.
Surviving Carolyn are her son, Richard Weaver, grandsons; Bryan and Kevin Pittman, 3 great-grandchildren; Zyden, Echo and Ryzen Pittman, 5 sisters and one brother.
Her parents, husband Richard Weaver Sr., daughter Kathy Pittman and an infant granddaughter preceded Carolyn in death.
Services will be at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams Street on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 1 pm with Pastor Jeff Green officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the service.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019