Carolyn Sue Buckner
Hartford City - Carolyn Sue Buckner, 56, passed away unexpectedly at 5:24 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Portland on December 26, 1962 to Roy L. Himes and Janice Eileen (Betts) Himes. Both of her parents preceded her in death.
Carolyn graduated from Jay County High School in 1980. She married Michael "Mike" Fate Buckner on June 20, 1986 in Dunkirk.
She formerly worked for the Delaware County Sheriff's Department for 13 years.
Carolyn enjoyed hunting and fishing. She also enjoyed listening to Christian Concerts, which she attended with the ladies of Hartford City Wesleyan Church.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 34 years, Mike Buckner of Hartford City; sons, Brett R. Buckner, Michael D. Buckner and Matthew A. Buckner (fiancé, April L. Sargent) all of Jay County; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Vicki S. (husband, Bryan) Stewart of Michigan, Cinthy "Cindy" S. (husband, Danny) McCallister of Florida and Sheila S. (husband, William "Bill") Sommerville of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Shawn M. Buckner.
There will be no services or visitation and Carolyn will be cremated.
Memorials may be made to Blackford County Community Foundation-Cancer Services, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348
Online condolences may be sent to www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019