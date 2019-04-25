|
Carolyn Sue Snider, 79, went to heaven Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at IU Methodist Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born in Muncie, Indiana on October 8, 1939, to Francis and Lucile (Hayden) Snider and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1957.
She went on to earn a Master's Degree in teaching from Ball State University, and a Master's Degree in Christian Education from United Theological Seminary.
Carolyn had a passion for teaching children and taught at a mission school in New Mexico, Dayton Christian School and East Dayton Christian School before retiring and returning to Muncie. She continued to work with children at her home church, Industry United Methodist Church.
She loved God, her family and telling jokes, and enjoyed communicating with her friends.
She is survived by her twin sister Marilyn Snider and her younger sister Treva (Roy) Boguske; nieces, Stacey (Brent) Gardiner and Tammy (Mark) Koons; great-nephews, Darien Koons and Kyle Gardiner, and great-nieces, Jean (Steve) Thompson and Anastasia Gardiner.
A celebration of life officiated by Pastor Steve Graves will be held at Industry United Methodist Church, 1912 Mock Avenue, at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Friends and family may also call prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Christian School, 9391 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. https://www.daytonchristian.com/support-us/
Arrangements have been entrusted to Elm Ridge Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 25, 2019