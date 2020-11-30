Carolyn Sue Stonebraker
Carmel - Carolyn Sue Stonebraker, 86 of Carmel, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and caregivers. Sue was born July 4,1934 at her family home in Mt. Pleasant, IN to the late Owren and Ethel Kirklin. Sue was a homemaker but was considered a "professional mom" by her children.
Sue was a member of Carmel United Methodist Church and it's knitting group. She was very involved in Promising Futures, an auxiliary that assisted at-risk youth in Hamilton County. Sue founded a widow's support group that met for dinner weekly. She was a member of the Red hat Society and was a participant and contributor to both the Palladium and Booth Tarkington Theatre. Sue was an avid basketball fan and golfer, which often brought out her competitive side! She and her husband, Cecil, were active members at Woodland Country Club, as well as extensive travelers. Sue was a member of 4-H and won 2nd place in a state sewing competition. She was a former Girl Scout leader.
Family and friends are invited to gather Thursday, December 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel. Funeral services will be Friday, December 4th at 11:00 am at Carmel United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm in the Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, IN.
Sue was the widow of Cecil Stonebraker. She is survived by her children, Nancy (husband, Jeff) Craig and Tom Stonebraker; former daughter-in-law, Terrie Stonebraker; several cousins, nieces and nephews, including Cindy Radford and Kitty Kirklin who gave Sue and her children special care and support during this difficult time, along with her caregiver, Connie Morrison, to whom the family extends their heartfelt gratitude.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Please visit flannnerbuchanan.com
