Carolyn Virginia Mueller
Gaston - Carolyn Virginia Muller, 96, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 with family at her side. She was born in Muncie, IN on June 21, 1924 to the late Clarence and MayBelle Schlenker and was a lifelong resident of Gaston, IN.
Carolyn graduated from Eaton School in 1942 and entered the workforce. She loved baking and taking care of her flowers.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Leon Glaze (Shirley); grandchildren, Donald (Shannon), Tammy, Kevin (Donna), Debbie (Tim), Erin, Nikki, and Jimmy (Natalie); and great grandchildren, Kyle (Victoria), Kaitiln, Macy, Kelsi (Dillon), Karli, Dalton, Reese, Nick, Ahmed, Devin, Dawson, Alexis, Madison, and Brooklyn. She had one great great grandchild, Kynleigh. She was preceded in death by her maternal parents, Clarence and MayBelle; her son, Jerry; and her daughters, Patty and Kathy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. Funeral Services will be held in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am beginning with visitation in the Funeral Home one hour prior. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.