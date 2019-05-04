Services
Walker Funeral Home
248 E South St
Winchester, IN 47394
(765) 584-3231
Calling hours
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
East Street Congregational Christian Church
Winchester, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
East Street Congregational Christian Church
Winchester, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrie Rush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrie Rush


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carrie Rush Obituary
Carrie Rush

Winchester - Carrie Renee Rush, yet another beautiful soul taken too soon, and reunited with her beloved daughter on April 28, 2019. Carrie was born on July 13, 1971 to Stefanie and Dewayne Pflasterer. She was an amazing mother to four children, Kylee Wells (Diseased), Katelyn Wells, Haydon Rush, and Landon Rush. She was also a loving grandmother to her granddaughter Karmen Clevenger, and grandson Kash McDaniel.

Carrie was a very loving, hardworking, and caring person. She worked as a cook at Randolph Nursing Home which was like a second family to her. She did so many wonderful things and became the employee of the year.

Carrie is survived by her husband, Scott Rush, her childhood best friend Susan Carter, her three children, and her two grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Carrie's life will be at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the East Street Congregational Christian Church in Winchester, with Pastor Steve Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.

Friends and family may call from 3-8 p.m., on Monday, May 6 at the church.

Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now