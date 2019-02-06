|
Carroll LaVon Collins Gibson
- - Once diagnosed with COPD and lung cancer, over four years ago, Carroll LaVon Gibson never gave up. She never complained, maintaining a brave and cheerful outlook of an optimistic future - even through countless radiation and chemotherapy treatments, hospitalizations and pain. She continued to love her family and be involved in their lives, through their daily needs and dramas, as if she had no issues of her own.
She died surrounded by her children on January 31, 2019.
Carroll, was truly a "Christmas Carol" when her and her twin, was born December 24, 1944. She grew up in Muncie where she started her family at a young age. Filled with compassion, Carroll would do almost anything for anyone. She had an incredible warm beautiful smile that won the hearts of many. She was a happy camper whether it came from her love of the outdoors (camping and fishing) or life itself. She was a talented artist and her work can be found in the homes of family and friends. She was a professional bar tender and upholsterer who took a lot of pride in being one of the best in both professions.
Carroll is survived by three of her children: Toni Kay Reinbolt, Dixie Mullins (husband Terry) and John Vaught (wife Renea) and her sister Lolita Morris. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband (Dewey Gibson), parents (Robert A. and Dana LaVon Collins), daughter (Sheila LaVon Hicks), sister (Carolyn Curtis), brother (Don Collins), and grandson (Chad Segraves).
Carroll's life will be celebrated in a small service on Saturday, February 9th at the New Day Baptist Church, 100 S. Holland St, Muncie; calling hours from 2:00-4:00pm and a celebration of life immediately following.
Condolences can be sent to Ring for Service, 3408 E. Jackson St, Muncie IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019